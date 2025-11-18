EN
    Kazakhstan claims four medals at World Boxing Cup Finals in India

    22:41, 18 November 2025

    Kazakh athletes secured four bronze medals at the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi, India, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Daniyal Saparbay
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov / NOC

    The athletes settled for bronze after being defeated in their respective semi-final bouts.

    Women's division

    Assel Toktassyn (+80 kg weight class) began her tournament path directly in the semi-final round, where she faced Oltinoy Sotimboeva of Uzbekistan. Sotimboeva clinched the victory, ending Toktassyn's run with a bronze medal.

    Diana Magauyayeva (80 kg) fought against Agata Kaczmarska of Poland. The Polish athlete proved to be the stronger contender in the bout.

    Men's division

    Sanzharali Begaliyev (80 kg) lost the semi-final bout against Oladimeji Shittu of the UK. Thus, he landed a spot on the podium with a bronze finish as well.

    Daniyal Saparbay (+90 kg) took bronze after losing his match to India’s Narender Berwal. Following three rounds, the Indian opponent was declared the winner.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Football Club Kairat has officially announced that its home matches in the League Stage of the UEFA Champions League will be moved from Almaty to Astana

