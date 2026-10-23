Kazakhstan's Bogatyrev claims para canoe gold at World Championship in Argentina

On the opening day of competition, Bogatyrev completed the 8.2-kilometer course in 58 minutes and 3.17 seconds to secure the world championship title.

He finished well ahead of his rivals, crossing the line 9 minutes and 11 seconds before his closest competitor, Brazil’s Gabriel Nunes.

In the coming days, the Kazakhstani national team athlete will also compete in kayak events.

A total of 683 athletes from 38 countries are taking part in the World Championships. Fourteen sets of medals will be awarded in para-canoe events.

Earlier this summer, Bogatyrev won two silver medals at the Asian Championships, which served as a qualifying event and were held in Turkistan.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan secured two gold, two silver medals in road cycling at the Asian Para Games.