Kazakhstan's Bogatyrev claims para canoe gold at World Championship in Argentina
Kazakhstan’s para canoe athlete Maxim Bogatyrev won gold at the 2026 ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Gualeguaychú, Argentina, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Kazakhstan’s National Rowing Federation.
On the opening day of competition, Bogatyrev completed the 8.2-kilometer course in 58 minutes and 3.17 seconds to secure the world championship title.
He finished well ahead of his rivals, crossing the line 9 minutes and 11 seconds before his closest competitor, Brazil’s Gabriel Nunes.
In the coming days, the Kazakhstani national team athlete will also compete in kayak events.
A total of 683 athletes from 38 countries are taking part in the World Championships. Fourteen sets of medals will be awarded in para-canoe events.
Earlier this summer, Bogatyrev won two silver medals at the Asian Championships, which served as a qualifying event and were held in Turkistan.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan secured two gold, two silver medals in road cycling at the Asian Para Games.