Kazakhstan's BIRLIK ensemble wows Paris audience

BIRLIK, the country's first multinational ensemble, introduced Kazakhstan's rich cultural legacy to Paris. The program featured the famous "Akku" ("Swan") dance, choreographed to Nurgissa Tlendiyev's legendary kui (traditional musical composition).

The performers showcased the unique flavor of Uzbek, Tajik, Korean, Turkmen, Tatar, and Indian cultures through their respective traditional dances. The concert was a true celebration of the arts, demonstrating the spiritual unity and mutual enrichment of fraternal cultures, the ministry noted.

Furthermore, BIRLIK Artistic Director Anel Marabayeva and renowned kobyz player Gaziza Gabdrakhimova (The Magic of Nomads leader) gave an international master class.

Earlier, the 100th anniversary of Nurgissa Tlendiyev was celebrated in Paris with a grand Kazakh music concert.