Kazakhstan’s Bibisara to join world’s top male chess players at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025

A 21-year-old girl receives an invitation for the closed men's super-tournament with the participation of Carlsen, Caruana, Nakamura and other top chess players of the world? Sounds like an unrealistic dream…, wrote Bibisara on her Facebook account.

Bibisara is the third women in the history to join the world’s top male chess players at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour after Judit Polgár and Hou Yifan.

To note, Bibisara Assaubayeva is the second female grandmaster from Kazakhstan.

As reported previously, the Kazakh chess team took silver and six players won medals, including two gold, at the FIDE World Blitz Team Championships in London, United Kingdom.