EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara to join world’s top male chess players at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025

    10:38, 24 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s female chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva received a unique invitation to compete at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 set to take place on July 16-20 in Las Vegas, the U.S., Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara to join world’s top male chess players at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    A 21-year-old girl receives an invitation for the closed men's super-tournament with the participation of Carlsen, Caruana, Nakamura and other top chess players of the world? Sounds like an unrealistic dream…, wrote Bibisara on her Facebook account.

    Bibisara is the third women in the history to join the world’s top male chess players at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour after Judit Polgár and Hou Yifan.

    To note, Bibisara Assaubayeva is the second female grandmaster from Kazakhstan.

    As reported previously, the Kazakh chess team took silver and six players won medals, including two gold, at the FIDE World Blitz Team Championships in London, United Kingdom. 

    Sport Chess USA
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All