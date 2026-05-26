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    Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Norway Chess Women after Round 1

    22:14, 26 May 2026

    Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva started her campaign at Norway Chess Women 2026 in Oslo with a victory, topping the standings after the first round, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Bibisara Assaubayeva
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

    In the opening match, Assaubayeva had the black pieces against one of India's most titled players, Humpy Koneru. The Kazakh player played a confident game and secured a win, earning the maximum 3 points.

    After the first day of play, the standings are as follows: Bibisara Assaubayeva leads with 3 points. Divya Deshmukh (India) and Zhu Jiner (China) have 1.5 points each. Ju Wenjun (China) and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) have 1 point each. Humpy Koneru (India) rounds out the standings with 0 points.

    As previously reported, Bibisara Assaubayeva rose in the FIDE rankings.

    Kazakhstan Sport Chess Norway Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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