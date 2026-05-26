Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Norway Chess Women after Round 1
Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva started her campaign at Norway Chess Women 2026 in Oslo with a victory, topping the standings after the first round, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the opening match, Assaubayeva had the black pieces against one of India's most titled players, Humpy Koneru. The Kazakh player played a confident game and secured a win, earning the maximum 3 points.
After the first day of play, the standings are as follows: Bibisara Assaubayeva leads with 3 points. Divya Deshmukh (India) and Zhu Jiner (China) have 1.5 points each. Ju Wenjun (China) and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) have 1 point each. Humpy Koneru (India) rounds out the standings with 0 points.
As previously reported, Bibisara Assaubayeva rose in the FIDE rankings.