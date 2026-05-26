Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Norway Chess Women after Round 1

In the opening match, Assaubayeva had the black pieces against one of India's most titled players, Humpy Koneru. The Kazakh player played a confident game and secured a win, earning the maximum 3 points.

After the first day of play, the standings are as follows: Bibisara Assaubayeva leads with 3 points. Divya Deshmukh (India) and Zhu Jiner (China) have 1.5 points each. Ju Wenjun (China) and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) have 1 point each. Humpy Koneru (India) rounds out the standings with 0 points.

As previously reported, Bibisara Assaubayeva rose in the FIDE rankings.