Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva rises in FIDE rankings after Candidates event
09:32, 19 April 2026
Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva moved up two places in the FIDE world rankings following the Women’s Candidates Tournament, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.
Following the tournament in Paphos, Cyprus, she climbed to seventh place with a rating of 2527.2 (+11.2), while the top three spots are held by Chinese players Hou Yifan (2596.0), Lei Tingjie (2566.0), and Ju Wenjun (2559.0).
The top 10 of the rankings is as follows:
- Hou Yifan (China) — 2596.0
- Lei Tingjie (China) — 2566.0
- Ju Wenjun (China) — 2559.0
- Zhu Jiner (China) — 2546.0
- Aleksandra Goryachkina (Russia) — 2535.6
- Humpy Koneru (India) — 2535.0
- Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan) — 2527.2
- Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) — 2521.8
- Tan Zhongyi (China) — 2516.6
- Kateryna Lagno (Russia) — 2505.8.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Assaubayeva’s earnings at FIDE Candidates had been revealed.