Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva rises in FIDE rankings after Candidates event

Following the tournament in Paphos, Cyprus, she climbed to seventh place with a rating of 2527.2 (+11.2), while the top three spots are held by Chinese players Hou Yifan (2596.0), Lei Tingjie (2566.0), and Ju Wenjun (2559.0).

The top 10 of the rankings is as follows:

Hou Yifan (China) — 2596.0 Lei Tingjie (China) — 2566.0 Ju Wenjun (China) — 2559.0 Zhu Jiner (China) — 2546.0 Aleksandra Goryachkina (Russia) — 2535.6 Humpy Koneru (India) — 2535.0 Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan) — 2527.2 Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) — 2521.8 Tan Zhongyi (China) — 2516.6 Kateryna Lagno (Russia) — 2505.8.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Assaubayeva’s earnings at FIDE Candidates had been revealed.