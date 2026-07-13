Kazakhstan's best-selling cars revealed

KAU President Anar Makasheva said Kazakhstan's automotive market remained resilient despite largely flat sales, adding that stronger competition was prompting brands to respond to growing consumer demand for better pricing, technology and service quality.

Chevrolet led the June sales rankings with 3,117 vehicles, followed closely by Hyundai with 3,034. Changan climbed to third after its sales more than doubled to 2,565 units. Chery and Haval rounded out the top five, while JAC, Kia, Jetour, Toyota and Geely also made the top 10.

Chevrolet also retained its lead in the first-half sales rankings, with 17,586 vehicles sold, followed by Hyundai with 17,247 and Kia with 12,332. Changan climbed to fourth place after an 89.2% surge in sales to 9,471 units, while Chery rounded out the top five with 8,143 vehicles sold.

Leading the model rankings was the Chevrolet Cobalt with 16,370 units sold, followed by the Hyundai Tucson (8,601), Kia Sportage (5,200), Changan CS55 Plus (4,017), and Hyundai Mufasa (3,119).

In June alone, official dealers sold 21,861 new vehicles, an increase of 12.5% compared to 19,426 vehicles sold in June 2025.

The KAU said demand for new vehicles remained strong despite slower market growth following two record-breaking years, while competition among brands continued to intensify.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had transported nearly 979.4 million passengers in the first half of 2026.