Kazakhstani athletes claim 13 medals at IBSA Judo Grand Prix in Astana

Over the course of two days, 25 Kazakhstani athletes competed not only for Grand Prix medals, but also for ranking points that will determine qualification spots for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Competing in the J1 and J2 classifications, Kazakhstan’s para judokas finished the tournament with an outstanding total of 13 medals - three gold, two silver, and eight bronze.

Kazakhstan’s Zhukamyrza Shukirbekov (+95 kg, J2), Ibragim Nurmakhanuly (70 kg, J2), and Beksultan Kulmyrza (81 kg, J2) became champions of the tournament.

Silver medals were won by Zarina Raifova (+70 kg, J2), and Baglanbek Onalbek (+95 kg, J1).

Kazakhstan also celebrated bronze medals from: Alfiya Tlekkabyl (52 kg, J1), Inkar Bauyrzhan (52 kg, J1), Iskander Uldanov (70 kg, J2), Dinara Kuzhulova (70 kg, J1), Yerlan Utepov (+95 kg, J1), Aktolkina Seilbekova (+70 kg, J1), Yermek Nurkabayev (95 kg, J2), and Ayala Mereke (70 kg, J2).

The 2026 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Astana brought together around 150 elite para judokas from 24 countries, competing across eight weight divisions in one of the key international events on the road to Los Angeles 2028.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s national judo team secured five medals at the Gori Senior European Cup 2026 in Georgia.