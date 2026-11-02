Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender Szombathely 2026
16:08, 2 November 2026
Kazakhstan's Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova has claimed a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender Szombathely 2026 in Hungary, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the under-15 category, Bekmukhambetova secured third place after defeating opponents from Hungary, Moldova, Poland, and Romania.
The Kazakh table tennis player advanced to the semifinals, where she lost to an opponent from Qatar, finishing the tournament with a bronze medal.
Earlier, Qazinform reported young Kazakh athletes had improved their positions in the updated rankings of the International Padel Federation (FIP).