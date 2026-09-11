Kazakhstan’s Bekmukhambetova wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Thailand

Competing in the U13 category, the Kazakhstani player secured four victories during the tournament.

Bekmukhambetova defeated Thailand’s Ameenah prasongpol 3-1, Benyapha Surasit 3-0 and Natthapat Limsirilert 3-0. She also recorded a 3-0 victory over Japan’s Nonoka Suzuki.

In the semifinal, Bekmukhambetova faced Yen Pei En of Chinese Taipei but was beaten 3-0.

Following her semifinal run, the Kazakhstani athlete finished third overall and claimed the bronze medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reached the WTA 125 semifinals in Türkiye.