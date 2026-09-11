Kazakhstan’s Bekmukhambetova wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Thailand
12:42, 11 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova has claimed a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender Bangkok II 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Competing in the U13 category, the Kazakhstani player secured four victories during the tournament.
Bekmukhambetova defeated Thailand’s Ameenah prasongpol 3-1, Benyapha Surasit 3-0 and Natthapat Limsirilert 3-0. She also recorded a 3-0 victory over Japan’s Nonoka Suzuki.
In the semifinal, Bekmukhambetova faced Yen Pei En of Chinese Taipei but was beaten 3-0.
Following her semifinal run, the Kazakhstani athlete finished third overall and claimed the bronze medal.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reached the WTA 125 semifinals in Türkiye.