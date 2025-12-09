Kazakhstan’s Bekmukhambetova pockets gold at WTT Youth Contender Dammam
16:05, 9 December 2025
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a victory at the WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025 in Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani athlete won the gold medal in the U13 age category.
Bekmukhambetova contested six matches at the event, securing a win in each.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s table tennis players Sarvinoz Mirkadirova and Iskender Kharki have claimed a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the WTT Feeder Parma 2025 in Italy.