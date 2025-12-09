Kazakhstan’s Bekmukhambetova pockets gold at WTT Youth Contender Dammam

The Kazakhstani athlete won the gold medal in the U13 age category.

Bekmukhambetova contested six matches at the event, securing a win in each.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s table tennis players Sarvinoz Mirkadirova and Iskender Kharki have claimed a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the WTT Feeder Parma 2025 in Italy.