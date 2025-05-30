Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova hauls bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Tashkent
13:14, 30 May 2025
Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan claimed bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
She put on an impressive run, winning four matches to reach the semifinals, where she narrowly missed out on a spot in the final, ultimately securing a well-deserved third-place finish.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain.