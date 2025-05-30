EN
    Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova hauls bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Tashkent

    13:14, 30 May 2025

    Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan claimed bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova hauls bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Tashkent
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    She put on an impressive run, winning four matches to reach the semifinals, where she narrowly missed out on a spot in the final, ultimately securing a well-deserved third-place finish.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Uzbekistan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
