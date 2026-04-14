Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev secures comeback victory in first-round match at 2026 Busan Open
Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev, ranked 305th in the world, successfully started his campaign at the ATP Challenger tennis tournament in Busan, South Korea, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Zhukayev secured a thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback victory over Ui-sung Park of South Korea (ranked 708th) in the opening round at the 2026 Busan Open.
In the match that lasted over two hours, Zhukayev fired 12 aces, converting on just two of his nine break-point chances, while Park fired 12 aces and broke on one of his three chances.
Kazakhstani Zhukayev is to take on the world number 110 and the tournament’s third seed Sho Shimabukuro of Japan to reach the quarterfinal.
Previously, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstani women’s squad qualifies early for the Billie Jean King Cup finals.