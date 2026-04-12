Kazakh women’s team qualifies early for Billie Jean King Cup finals
The Kazakhstan women’s national tennis team has secured a place in the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup after defeating Canada in the qualifying round held in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
On the first day, the score was tied. Yulia Putintseva beat Kayla Cross 6:3, 7:5, while Sofia Zhiyenbayeva lost to Bianca Andreescu 4:6, 6:7.
On the second day, Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva overcame the pair of Bianca Andreescu and Kayla Cross 7:5, 6:1 in the women's doubles. Later, Yulia Putintseva once again dominated over Bianca Andreescu in a dramatic singles match 7:6, 3:6, 7:6 securing Kazakhstan’s overall victory 3:1.
Thus, Kazakhstan’s women’s team has qualified early for the final stage of the tournament, which will take place this autumn in China.
Earlier, Kazakhstan and Canada split opening day of Billie Jean King Cup.