Kazakh women’s team qualifies early for Billie Jean King Cup finals

On the first day, the score was tied. Yulia Putintseva beat Kayla Cross 6:3, 7:5, while Sofia Zhiyenbayeva lost to Bianca Andreescu 4:6, 6:7.

On the second day, Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva overcame the pair of Bianca Andreescu and Kayla Cross 7:5, 6:1 in the women's doubles. Later, Yulia Putintseva once again dominated over Bianca Andreescu in a dramatic singles match 7:6, 3:6, 7:6 securing Kazakhstan’s overall victory 3:1.

Thus, Kazakhstan’s women’s team has qualified early for the final stage of the tournament, which will take place this autumn in China.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Canada split opening day of Billie Jean King Cup.