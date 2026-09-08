Kazakh President, WCO Secretary General discuss ‘smart border’ development

During the meeting, the Head of State noted the importance of cooperation with the World Customs Organization in improving legislation and enhancing the efficiency of customs administration in Kazakhstan.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan is making considerable efforts to strengthen transport links in Eurasia and create favorable conditions for cargo transit. He also noted that Kazakhstan is consistently developing a "smart border" model, applying digital solutions to optimize customs procedures.

In turn, Ian Saunders praised the progressive development of contacts between the World Customs Organization and Kazakhstan, noting significant progress in improving customs administration, adopting modern digital solutions, and strengthening the institutional capacity of the relevant authorities.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, which has been successfully developing for over 30 years. The sides also exchanged views on global trade challenges and trends. Particular attention was given to the prospects for expanding trade and economic ties and strengthening the transport and logistics potential of the Central Asian region.

Following the meeting, Tokayev awarded Ian Saunders the II degree Dostyk Order for his contribution to strengthening partnership and friendly ties.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gordana Siljanovska Davkova on the national holiday of the Republic of North Macedonia – Independence Day.