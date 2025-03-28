Kazakhstan’s Bakbergenova storms into semifinals of Asian Women's Wrestling Championships
16:24, 28 March 2025
Zhamila Bakbergenova (72kg) of Kazakhstan reached the semifinals at the now-running Asian Women's Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jorda, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakh wrestler started the tournament in the quarterfinals, where she faced Seehee Kim from South Korea.
Bakbergenova dominated the match and secured an early victory, advancing to the 72kg semifinals.
As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestlers have missed out on medals on Day 1 of the Asian Women's Wrestling Championships.