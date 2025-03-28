Kazakh wrestlers miss out on medals on Day 1 of Asian Women's Wrestling Championships

Three Kazakh wrestlers, vied for bronze medals, but failed to secure any.

Svetlana Ankicheva (50 kg) lost to Munkhnar Byambasuren of Mongolia. Guldana Bekesh (59 kg) was defeated by Mengyu Xie from China, and Irina Kazyulina (68 kg) lost to Mansi Lather from India.

As a result, Kazakhstan's team finished the first day of the Women's Wrestling Asian Championships empty-handed.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Satayev has clinched silver at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman.