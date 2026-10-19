Kazakhstan’s Baghdad Amreyev elected OIC Assistant Secretary-General

Amreyev took the oath of office during the session, officially assuming his new responsibilities within the OIC General Secretariat.

The appointment places a representative of Kazakhstan in a senior leadership position within the OIC, the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organization by membership after the United Nations.

The unanimous election reflects the confidence of OIC member states in Kazakhstan and recognition of the country’s contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation, according to the ministry.

Amreyev’s appointment is expected to provide further opportunities to deepen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OIC, as well as advance joint initiatives benefiting the organization’s member states.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who also serves as Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, had met with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the newly appointed OIC Secretary-General.