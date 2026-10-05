Kazakhstan and OIC deepen bilateral cooperation

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the OIC General Secretariat, as well as ways to continue strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to enhancing engagement within the OIC framework, strengthening solidarity and unity among Member States, and promoting Kazakhstan’s international initiatives within the Organization.

Photo source: gov.kz

During the meeting, they reaffirmed their interest in further developing constructive engagement and strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Organization.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Hungary discussed the strategic partnership.