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    Kazakhstan and OIC deepen bilateral cooperation

    20:47, 5 October 2026

    Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who also serves as Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, met on Monday with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the newly appointed OIC Secretary-General, Qazinform News Agency cites the MFA press service.

    Kazakhstan and OIC deepen bilateral cooperation
    Photo source: gov.kz

    The parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the OIC General Secretariat, as well as ways to continue strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to enhancing engagement within the OIC framework, strengthening solidarity and unity among Member States, and promoting Kazakhstan’s international initiatives within the Organization.

    Kazakhstan and OIC deepen bilateral cooperation
    Photo source: gov.kz

    During the meeting, they reaffirmed their interest in further developing constructive engagement and strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Organization.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Hungary discussed the strategic partnership.

    Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia OIC Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Middle East
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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