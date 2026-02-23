Kazakhstan’s automobile industry to generate 5,000 jobs

Last year, production reached 171,400 vehicles, that is 18% more compared to 2024. Two new plants, namely, a factory in Almaty producing Chery, Changan, and Haval cars and a new Kia plant in Kostanay, were commissioned in 2025.

This year, auto industry output is projected to rise by 22%, reaching 209,000 vehicles, she told a forum.

These facilities are expected to operate at higher capacity in 2026.

Around 5,000 new jobs may be generated through new projects in auto manufacturing and components. Currently, 11,169 workers are employed across the production of passenger cars, trucks, and buses.

Earlier, Industry and Construction Minister Yerssaiyn Nagasspayev said car prices are expected to reduce thanks to the expansion of domestic production.

As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited KIA construction site in Kostanay region in 2024.