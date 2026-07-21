Kazakhstan’s auto industry to add more than 30 new professions

The minister said the changes are part of a new model of engineering education introduced in Kazakhstan in 2024 upon the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The new approach includes a unified training pathway, end-to-end standard for engineering education, stronger links between universities, research institutions and industry, as well as new mechanisms for continuous professional development.

The ministry has developed nine sectoral and 20 regional atlases of new professions and competencies. Among them, the industry atlases for mechanical engineering and transport and logistics, along with regional atlases for Karaganda and Kostanay regions, directly cover the automotive and machinery sectors.

Updated versions of the new profession atlases for the automotive industry cover the entire cycle: from design and production to exploitation, maintenance, logistics and charging infrastructure. 31 new professions are emerging, while 22 existing professions will be transformed, Nurbek said.

According to the minister, universities are already using these atlases to update their educational programs. The ministry also conducted a large-scale survey of 73,000 enterprises, including 92 companies from the automotive industry, to assess future workforce requirements.

The demand for engineering and skilled workers in the automotive industry over the next three years amounts to 10,201 specialists, Nurbek added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to host the Chinese automaker Li Auto's first overseas production facility.