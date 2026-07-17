Kazakhstan to host Li Auto's first overseas production facility

The plant will manufacture the Li L6, Li L8, and Li L9 models. The project marks a new milestone for Kazakhstan's automotive industry, bringing advanced technologies in electric mobility, intelligent control systems, and digital manufacturing to the country.

The decision to localize production followed a comprehensive assessment of the Allur plant by Li Auto specialists. The evaluation covered production lines, equipment, manufacturing processes, quality control systems, as well as the qualifications of the engineering and production staff.

Photo credit: The Public Development Department of the Akimat of Kostanay region

Following the audit, Allur was selected as Li Auto's first overseas production base. The plant stood out for its successful implementation of international automotive projects, strong manufacturing culture, highly skilled engineering team and proven ability to deliver stable mass production in line with global automotive standards.

"We took a very careful approach to selecting our first overseas partner. Kazakhstan has become the first country outside China where Li Auto vehicles will be produced, while Allur is the first partner worldwide entrusted with the brand's mass production at its own manufacturing facility. This marks an important milestone in Li Auto's global expansion and international cooperation in the automotive industry," Li Auto Managing Director for International Business Nestor Wu said during a press conference held to mark the signing of the cooperation agreement.

Photo credit: The Public Development Department of the Akimat of Kostanay region

Li Auto vehicles are built on a modern technology platform integrating an electric powertrain, a traction battery, an intelligent electronic architecture, advanced driver-assistance systems, and artificial intelligence technologies.

A key feature of the models is their extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) powertrain. The vehicles are driven by an electric motor, while the internal combustion engine is used solely to generate electricity and extend driving range. This enables most daily journeys to be completed using electric power, reducing fuel consumption and emissions while maintaining the convenience of long-distance travel.

Photo credit: The Public Development Department of the Akimat of Kostanay region

The project will require Allur to introduce new manufacturing processes and further develop its expertise in electronic systems calibration, equipment setup, and quality control of high-tech components.

"We are taking on a project of a completely new level. The plant already has the necessary production base, experience in implementing international projects and a team capable of mastering the most advanced automotive technologies. Our goal is to justify the trust placed in us by ensuring Li Auto vehicles produced in Kazakhstan meet the brand's high standards," Allur Production Executive Director Argulan Maikonov said.

Photo credit: The Public Development Department of the Akimat of Kostanay region

Allur currently manufactures vehicles under the Kia, Chevrolet, JAC, Jetour, Škoda, Geely Galaxy, MG, Soueast, and GAC brands. At the end of 2025, the company also launched production of the Geely Galaxy EX5 EM-i, the first new-energy vehicle to be manufactured in Kazakhstan.

The launch of Li Auto production will mark another step in expanding the technological capabilities of Kazakhstan's automotive industry and demonstrate the country's readiness to implement world-class manufacturing projects in partnership with leading global automakers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan could become home to Central Asia's first EV battery plant.