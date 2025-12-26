EN
    Kazakhstan draws up roadmap for resort area development

    07:42, 26 December 2025

    In 2025, an inventory of eight key resort areas was carried out in Kazakhstan, Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabosynov announced on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Government.

    Kazakhstan daws up roadmap for resort area development
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry

    The minister noted that, based on the outcomes of this work, a draft roadmap for the development of resort areas for 2025-2028 has been developed.

    In addition, during the current year, a comprehensive development plan for the Shchuchinsk-Borovoye resort area was approved, along with a comprehensive development plan for the Mangystau tourist area for 2025-2029. These plans provide for systematic modernization of resort infrastructure, improvements in safety standards, and the development of logistics and tourism services.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s resorts welcome 3.8 mln visitors in 9 months. 

