Kazakhstan draws up roadmap for resort area development

The minister noted that, based on the outcomes of this work, a draft roadmap for the development of resort areas for 2025-2028 has been developed.

In addition, during the current year, a comprehensive development plan for the Shchuchinsk-Borovoye resort area was approved, along with a comprehensive development plan for the Mangystau tourist area for 2025-2029. These plans provide for systematic modernization of resort infrastructure, improvements in safety standards, and the development of logistics and tourism services.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s resorts welcome 3.8 mln visitors in 9 months.