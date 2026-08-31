Kazakhstan's Asu Almabayev wins title match in Istanbul

Almabayev faced Tajikistan's Khalim Nazruloev (13-0) in a title match in the under-60kg division. The All-Stars Title Match, contested under No-Gi rules, ended with the Kazakh fighter claiming victory by unanimous decision.

Last week, Almabayev also competed at the RAF 12 freestyle wrestling tournament, where he lost to American Johnni DiJulius in just a minute and a half.

Almabayev's most recent official MMA bout took place in June, when he defeated American Charles Johnson (20-9) via third-round submission.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had moved to the top of the WTA live rankings ahead of the 2026 US Open.