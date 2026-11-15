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    Kazakhstan's Assylzhan Arystanbekova claims ITF doubles title in Türkiye

    13:24, 15 November 2026

    Kazakh tennis player Assylzhan Arystanbekova has claimed the doubles title at the ITF W15 tournament in Antalya, Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sport.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Assylzhan Arystanbekova claims ITF doubles title in Türkiye
    Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/_arstnbkva_a_/

    Arystanbekova and her Ukrainian partner, Daria Yesypchuk, were the top seeds in the doubles draw.

    In the final, they faced Romania's Stefania Bojica and Anastasia Safta. After splitting the opening two sets, Arystanbekova and Yesipchuk secured the title in a deciding match tie-break, winning 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

    The pair began their campaign with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 victory over Japan's Yuzuha Negishi and India's Saumrita Jagatd Verma.

    They then advanced directly to the semifinals after their quarterfinal opponents, Ekaterina Agureeva and Anna Kartseva, withdrew from the match.

    In the semifinals, Arystanbekova and Yesipchuk defeated Türkiye's Selina Atay and Doga Turkmen 7-6, 6-2 to secure their place in the title match.

    The tournament was held on outdoor clay courts and featured a total prize fund of $15,000.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Dmitrichenko and Türkiye's Irem Kurt had won the doubles title at the ITF W15 tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

    Tennis WTA Sport Türkiye
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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