Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva narrows lead after defeating Lagno at Women's Candidates

Opting for a fashionable line in the Greco Gambit, widely seen as equal but pre-analyzed deeply, Assaubayeva triggered a fierce tactical battle. While Lagno appeared to be gaining the upper hand, the tide turned, and the Kazakhstani grandmaster secured the full point."

During a press conference, Assaubayeva thanked her mother for support, marking a moment of relief after her victory.

I’m thrilled to win today. It’s my first victory over Lagno in classical chess, even if it wasn't my best game. It was a complicated position, and figuring out the right approach was tough. Despite missing a few tactics, I managed to find practical solutions. The position was likely a draw at one point, but I eventually found a winning path, said Assaubayeva.

So, after Round 12, Bibisara Assaubayeva is tied for third-fourth place with 6.5 points alongside Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk, just 0.5 points behind the leaders from China and India.

With one rest day on Monday, April 13, the FIDE Candidates resumes on April 14 for the penultimate round, where Assaubayeva will meet Muzychuk. The final round follows on April 15, and potential tie-breaks on April 16.

The Women's Candidates Tournament winner will challenge reigning champion Ju Wenjun of China, who has held the title since 2018 for the world title.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi has been crowned a silver medalist at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Osijek, Croatia