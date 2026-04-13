Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi adds silver at FIG World Cup Osijek
07:48, 13 April 2026
Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi has been crowned a silver medalist at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Qazinform News Agency reports.
With a score of 14.933, Karimi finished second behind winner Tang Chia-hung of Chinese Taipei (15.233) in the horizontal bar final, with Ángel Barajas of Colombia taking third.
Earlier, Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov took silver, while teammate Nariman Kurbanov earned bronze in the pommel horse exercise.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan bags two bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships.