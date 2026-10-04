Kazakhstan’s Asian Games show jumping return ends with 14th-place finish

Riding Cinderella, Sokolenko secured a place among the top 20 competitors at the continental event, marking an important milestone for Kazakhstan’s equestrian sport.

Kazakhstan last participated in show jumping at the Asian Games in 2006. The team’s return this year represents an important step toward restoring the country’s presence in the discipline and developing a new generation of national riders.

Behind the result was extensive preparation involving athletes, coaches, veterinarians, grooms and other specialists. The process included training camps, international competitions, horse care, veterinary support, logistics and equipment arrangements.

Show jumping is a discipline that requires a strong partnership between the rider and the horse. While the competition itself may last only a few minutes, success depends on months of preparation and the coordinated efforts of an entire support team.

The return to the Asian Games was made possible through the collective efforts of athletes, coaches, organizers, government institutions and partners who helped create the conditions for Kazakhstan to compete at the continental level once again, the Federation said.

Sokolenko’s 14th-place finish marks the team’s current achievement, but officials see it as the beginning of a longer development process.

The competition provided Kazakhstan’s riders with valuable international experience, an opportunity to assess their performance against Asia’s leading athletes and identify areas requiring further improvement.

The national team is already preparing for its next international challenge. From October 28 to November 1, Astana will host an international competition as part of the FEI World Cup Eurasian League.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan recorded an 84-medal haul and historic achievements at the Asian Games.