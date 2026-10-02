Asian Games: Kazakhstan rider to open individual show jumping

The first round of the individual competition will take place on October 3 at JRA Equestrian Park. Four Kazakhstani riders will represent the country.

The competition will be held under Table A against-the-clock rules, with riders and horses tackling a course featuring obstacles from 145 to 155 centimeters high. The prescribed speed is 400 meters per minute.

The starting order comprises 29 riders from 13 Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Korea, Qatar and Uzbekistan.

Batalova will start first with the grey mare LADY DI. The other Kazakhstani combinations are Raisa Sokolenko with URAN NAD WIGRAMI at No. 22, Nurila Turisbekova with QUIBELLE VAN D’ABELENDREEF at No. 26, and Oleg Sokolenko with CINDERELLA at No. 27.

The competition is scheduled to begin at 05:30 Astana time on October 3.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Oleg Sokolenko claimed second place at the CSI2* Gut Ising international equestrian tournament in Germany.