Kazakh swimmers pocket silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

The Kazakhstani swimmers finished 2nd in the 4×100-meter medley relay, with Adilbek Mussin, Maxim Skazobtsov, Aibat Myrzamuratov, and Gleb Kovalenya clocking a time of 3:43.14.

Türkiye claimed the gold with a time of 3:40.56, while Indonesia finished third at 3:44.07.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s karate athlete Nikita Tarnakin has captured a gold medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.