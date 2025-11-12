Kazakh swimmers pocket silver at Islamic Solidarity Games
11:48, 12 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s men’s swimming team claimed silver at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani swimmers finished 2nd in the 4×100-meter medley relay, with Adilbek Mussin, Maxim Skazobtsov, Aibat Myrzamuratov, and Gleb Kovalenya clocking a time of 3:43.14.
Türkiye claimed the gold with a time of 3:40.56, while Indonesia finished third at 3:44.07.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s karate athlete Nikita Tarnakin has captured a gold medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.