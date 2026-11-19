Smagulov received 61.09 points for his short program performance.

Another Kazakhstani skater, Nikita Krivosheev, withdrew from the competition.

Italy's Gabriele Frangipani leads after the short program with 80.96 points, followed by South Korea's Hyungyeom Kim with 79.57 points and Poland's Vladimir Samoilov with 74.35 points.

The men's free skating event is scheduled for November 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's leading female figure skater, Sofia Samodelkina, had climbed to 10th place in the International Skating Union (ISU) World Standings for the first time in her career.