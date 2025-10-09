Kazakhstan’s artistic swimmers conquer Asia with 28 medals and continental recognition

The athletes from the School of High Sports Mastery (SHVSM) in Karaganda showcased exceptional technique, precision, and artistry, confirming the region’s reputation as one of Asia’s strongest hubs for aquatic sports.

They swept 19 gold, four silver and five bronze medals at large.

Photo credit: instagram.com/aquatics.kz

Nargiz Bolatova won three gold medals in technical, free, and acrobatic group routines and one bronze in mixed duet events.

Kseniya Makarova grabbed three golds in group events.

Photo credit: instagram.com/aquatics.kz

Viktor Druzin pocketed six medals including two gold medals in solo routines and one bronze in mixed duet finals.

Karina Magrupova took home four gold medals, as well as one silver and one gold medals in duets.

Yasmin Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina bagged medals in duets and group routines.

Photo credit: instagram.com/aquatics.kz

Dayana Dzhamanchalova secured four medals including two gold medals in group performances.

This triumph not only strengthens Kazakhstan’s position in Asian sports but also inspires a new generation of young athletes beginning their journey into elite competition.