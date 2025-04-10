Kazakhstan's artistic gymnastics roster for World Cup stage in Croatia announced

Team Kazakhstan includes four athletes at the tournament.

Nariman Kurbanov and Zeynolla Idrissov will compete in the pommel horse event, while Milad Karimi will aim for medals in the parallel bars and floor exercises. Assan Salimov will compete in the vault event.

The World Cup is set to run from April 10 till 13.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has climbed to the podium in the second stage of the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Riccione, Italy.