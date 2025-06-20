Kazakhstan's archery team secures gold at Asia Cup in Singapore

In the mixed team event, Andrey Tyutyun and Adel Zhexenbinova defeated the Indian duo in the final with a score of 155–153.

In another final, Kazakhstan’s men’s team also outperformed India, winning 235–231. The team is represented by Andrey Tyutyun, Dilmukhamet Mussa, and Bunyod Mirzametov.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has stormed into the third round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.