Bublik propels to 3rd round of Terra Wortmann Open in Germany
10:55, 20 June 2025
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan stormed into the third round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani beat world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 in three sets.
His next opponent will be Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.
