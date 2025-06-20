EN
    Bublik propels to 3rd round of Terra Wortmann Open in Germany

    10:55, 20 June 2025

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan stormed into the third round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani beat world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 in three sets.

    His next opponent will be Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

    As reported earlier, world No. 11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has successfully started her performance at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 in Germany.

