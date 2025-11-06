Kazakhstan's Ansar Niyetkaliyev wins 3 consecutive ITF Junior titles

His first triumph came at the J30 tournament in Bursa, Türkiye, where he convincingly defeated fifth-seeded local player Berke Okumus 6:2, 6:0 in the final.

A week later, the Kazakh player struck again in Türkiye, winning the J30 tournament in Adana. Partnering with compatriot Khaknazar Zhetkerbay in doubles, Niyetkaliyev claimed the title after edging past the Turkish duo Alpay Guler and Toprak Konya 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 10:8.

Nietkaliyev secured his third victory back home, winning the J60 Almaty Open. In the final, he left no chance for the more experienced Olzhas Yessenaly, sealing the match 6:2, 6:2.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik has climbed to a career-high ATP ranking.