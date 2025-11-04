Alexander Bublik climbs to record-high ATP ranking
11:15, 4 November 2025
The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its singles rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has soared to a career-high 13th in the ATP rankings, surpassing his previous best of 16th.
As reported earlier, the Kazakhstani tennis player has advanced to the Paris Masters semifinals for the first time, where he was defeated by Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada (ranked 8th in the ATP).