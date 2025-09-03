Kazakhstan’s annual inflation stands at 12.2% in August

According to the Bureau, food prices fell by 1.4% over the month. The largest declines were recorded for onions (–25.9%), potatoes (–21.9%), carrots (–16.5%), beets (–13.8%), tomatoes (–13.7%), grapes (–11.9%), cabbage (–7.6%) and bananas (–4.1%). At the same time, chocolate rose by 3.8%, while coffee, lemons and cream grew between 1.4% and 2.6%.

Non-food items decreased by 0.3% in August. Kitchen stoves dropped by 6.3% and refrigerators by 2.6%, while jewelry and watches increased by 1.6% and personal goods by 0.8%. Service prices showed mixed trends: air passenger transport fell by 11.3%, while dental services increased by 1%.

In annual terms, food prices declined for rice (–8.5%), dried apricots (–3.4%) and buckwheat (–2.5%), while dried fruits and nuts rose by 2.3%. Non-food prices were mixed, with freezers (–24.5%) and electric kettles (–25.7%) dropping, while tableware (+5.9%), ironing boards (+5.8%) and electric meat grinders (+3.1%) increased.

Paid services rose 8.7% year-on-year. Prices for footwear repair increased by 9.4%, housing maintenance and repair by 7.1%, gym memberships by 9.3% and swimming pool services by 10%. The monthly consumer price index increased by 1%.

Earlier, the Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, commented on the situation with inflation.