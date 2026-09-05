Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina wins at start of US Open 2026

Danilina, ranked world No. 6 in doubles, is partnering Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić at the tournament, with the pair seeded third. In the opening round, they faced Chile’s Alexa Guarachi and Egypt’s Mayar Sherif.

Danilina and Krunić secured a straight-sets victory, winning 7-5, 7-6 (9-7).

The match lasted exactly two hours. The Kazakh-Serbian duo recorded no aces, committed three double faults, and converted three of their 12 break points.

In the second round, they will face the winners of the match between Germany’s Tatjana Maria and Türkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez, and Ekaterina Alexandrova and Australia’s Talia Gibson.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik had advanced to the third round of the US Open with a convincing victory over France's Adrian Mannarino.