EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina reaches Roland-Garros Doubles second round

    05:29, 29 May 2026

    Anna Danilina began her doubles campaign at the 2026 French Open with a straight-sets victory in the opening round, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina reaches Roland-Garros Doubles second round
    Photo credit: KTF

    Danilina, currently ranked No. 6 in the WTA doubles rankings, teamed with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić to defeat the Czech duo of Jesika Malečková and Miriam Škoch, 6-4, 6-1.

    Seeded second in the tournament, Danilina and Krunić took control early, capitalizing on key points and maintaining their momentum throughout. The duo wrapped up the match in 1 hour and 25 minutes.

    In the second round, they will face the international duo of Maya Joint of Australia and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium.

    In addition to the women’s doubles competition, Danilina is set to compete in the mixed doubles draw, partnering with American tennis player James “JJ” Tracy.

    Currently, Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva are the only Kazakh players still competing in the women’s events at Roland-Garros.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player, Elena Rybakina, exited the 2026 French Open after her second-round defeat.

    Sport Tennis WTA Events France Kazakhstan
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All