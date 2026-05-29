Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina reaches Roland-Garros Doubles second round

Danilina, currently ranked No. 6 in the WTA doubles rankings, teamed with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić to defeat the Czech duo of Jesika Malečková and Miriam Škoch, 6-4, 6-1.

Seeded second in the tournament, Danilina and Krunić took control early, capitalizing on key points and maintaining their momentum throughout. The duo wrapped up the match in 1 hour and 25 minutes.

In the second round, they will face the international duo of Maya Joint of Australia and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium.

In addition to the women’s doubles competition, Danilina is set to compete in the mixed doubles draw, partnering with American tennis player James “JJ” Tracy.

Currently, Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva are the only Kazakh players still competing in the women’s events at Roland-Garros.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player, Elena Rybakina, exited the 2026 French Open after her second-round defeat.