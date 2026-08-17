Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advances to Cincinnati Open doubles second round

Kazakhstan’s top-ranked women’s doubles player, Anna Danilina, and her Serbian partner Aleksandra Krunić advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 hard-court tournament in Cincinnati, U.S.

The No. 2-seeded Kazakhstani-Serbian duo defeated American Ann Li and Denmark’s Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round. Danilina and Krunic needed just one hour and six minutes to secure the victory.

The pair recorded one ace, committed one double fault and converted three of eight break-point opportunities during the match.

In the second round, Danilina and Krunic will face the winners of the match between Australia’s Storm Hunter and American Desirae Krawczyk and Belgium’s Magali Kempen and Russia’s Alexandra Panova.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Elena Rybakina takes lead in the WTA Race after Toronto.