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    Kazakhstan's Anna Balarshina secures top-10 spot at Asian Climbing Cup

    16:42, 4 November 2026

    The Asian Climbing Cup stage has wrapped up in Gunsan, South Korea, with Kazakhstan's Anna Balarshina securing a top-10 finish, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Anna Balarshina secures top-10 spot at Asian Climbing Cup
    Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan's athletes competed in speed climbing and bouldering at the tournament.

    In the women's speed climbing event, Anna Balarshina secured seventh place, while fellow Kazakhstani athlete Arina Novitskaya finished 17th. Zhandos Kalybai also placed 17th in the men's event.

    In the men's bouldering event, Azat Maikotov placed 29th, followed by Vadim Ishmukhametov in 36th, Matvey Yesipov in 37th, and Gleb Semeshkin in 39th.

    Among the women, Aikhanym Aidarkhankyzy finished 19th in bouldering, while Polina Andreeva and Viktoriya Adamenko placed 30th and 35th, respectively.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh karateka Sunkar Kanibek had won a gold medal at the WKF World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. 

    Sport Kazakhstan Asia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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