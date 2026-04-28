Kazakhstan’s ambulance service handles over eight million calls a year

April 28 is Ambulance Workers’ Day in Kazakhstan. Ambulance services remain a cornerstone of the healthcare system, with mobile teams responding first to emergencies and providing care to patients.

20 independent ambulance stations, 93 urban substations, and 189 district emergency departments operate in the country. The National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine coordinates its work.

Per one shift, 1,652 mobile teams operate in line, including 16% medical teams and 84% paramedic teams.

By the end of last year, the prehospital mortality rate during emergency teams’ response decreased by 0.2% compared to 2024, while the successful resuscitation rate increased by 7.9%.

The ministry notes that in recent years, the service has continued to modernize its vehicle fleet, introduce digital solutions, and improve the qualifications of medical staff.

Earlier, it was reported that health screenings in Kazakhstan had increased by 25%.