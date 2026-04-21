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    Health screenings in Kazakhstan expand by 25%

    11:00, 21 April 2026

    Kazakh Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova reported on the measures aimed at raising the living standards of people with special needs, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Health screenings in Kazakhstan expand by 25%
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    The Minister said special attention is given to building an inclusive environment, reducing the gap in access to medical care, raising the quality of services, and introducing digital solutions and a complex approach.

    She emphasized the system measures help enhance the quality of life of people with special needs, reduce disability and mortality rates.

    As stated there, six types of medical screenings were introduced in Kazakhstan for the early detection of various disorders. Three of which are conducted at maternity hospitals.

    As a result of audiological screening, 523 children with complete hearing loss received implants worth about 6.5 million tenge.

    Thanks to ophthalmological screening, 721 premature newborns with vision pathologies received timely treatment, preserving their sight.

    Earlier, Labor and Social Protection Minister Askarbek Yertayev revealed seven new rehabilitation centers will be built in Kazakhstan.

    Healthcare Society Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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