Kazakhstan's Ambassador presents credentials to King Willem-Alexander

Following the ceremony on Thursday, a brief conversation took place during which the Ambassador informed the King about Kazakhstan’s domestic political and socio-economic development, primarily in the context of the large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

The King was also comprehensively briefed on the directions of the country’s modernization aimed at strengthening statehood, building a sustainable economy, and enhancing the welfare and legal status of citizens. The Kazakh diplomat additionally acquainted the King with the key points of the President’s address at the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai, as well as with the main content of the interview given to the Turkistan newspaper.

King Willem-Alexander positively assessed the course of Kazakhstan’s reforms, noting their importance for the well-being of Kazakhstan and its citizens.

At the meeting, significant potential for the further development of Kazakh-Dutch cooperation was highlighted, including in the fields of innovation and high technologies.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

It is noted that the Netherlands remains one of Kazakhstan’s key investment and trading partners in Europe, while the strong mutual interest of the business communities creates favorable conditions for the continued expansion of cooperation, including in energy, logistics, water management, sustainable technologies, and the green economy.

