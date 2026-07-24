Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign commercial documents worth over KZT80 billion

The new mechanism of inter-regional cooperation was created by a joint decision of the two countries’ leaders.

In his speech, Olzhas Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan had entered a new stage of development.

"We attach particular importance to the comprehensive development of our strategic partnership with fraternal Uzbekistan. The establishment of the Council of Regional Heads is a logical continuation of the intensive dialogue between our heads of state, which opened up new opportunities for deepening interregional cooperation. Strengthening direct ties between regions plays a key role in further expanding trade and investment cooperation. I am confident that the Council's activities will make a significant contribution to achieving the goal set by the heads of state to raise mutual trade to $10 billion," noted Olzhas Bektenov.

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"It is symbolic that our meeting is taking place in Aktau, the pearl of the Caspian Sea and a key transport and logistics hub in our region. For Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan is not only a close neighbor but also a reliable strategic partner and ally. Interregional partnership has become one of the priority areas of our cooperation, which is why our esteemed Presidents decided to establish the Council of Regional Heads. I am confident that direct contacts at the regional level will give a strong impetus to further strengthening Uzbek‑Kazakh relations," emphasized Abdulla Aripov.

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Kazakhstan’s Mangystau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan regions border Karakalpakstan (part of Uzbekistan), as well as the Jizzakh, Navoi, Syrdarya, and Tashkent regions. The total length of the state border is approximately 2,300 kilometers.

Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of launching the 'Central Asia' International Center for Industrial Cooperation and filling it with mutually beneficial and competitive projects.

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To further expand trade and investment cooperation, the sides noted the need to develop modern transport and logistics infrastructure. The countries possess significant potential due to their location at the intersection of strategically important Eurasian routes.

The parties also highlighted the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, integrated with the North-South routes and the Trans-Afghan Corridor.

Last year, cargo transshipment through the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk amounted to 8 million tons. In the first half of this year, container traffic through the ports of the Republic of Kazakhstan increased by 5% and exceeded 50,000 TEUs.

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The potential for developing tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has also been noted, with growing interest among citizens of both countries in visiting historical and cultural centers.

The plenary session also featured presentations by the akims of the Mangistau and Turkistan regions - Nurdaulet Kilybay and Nuralkhan Kusherov; the deputy akim of Shymkent - Arman Sabitov; and the khokims of the Jizzakh, Syrdarya, and Tashkent regions - Ulugbek Mustafoyev, Erkinjon Turdimov, and Zoyir Mirzayev. More than 300 entrepreneurs from the two countries also participated in the event.

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Following the Council's meeting, several memorandums were signed between the regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as commercial documents worth over 80 billion tenge. These new agreements are expected to strengthen twin-city and cross-border ties, implement joint projects, and promote sustainable economic development in Central Asia.

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Earlier, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov held the 23rd meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in Aktau.