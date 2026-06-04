Kazakhstan's Amanaly pockets silver at wrestling ranking tournament in Mongolia

Nurassyl Amanaly (-97 kg) of Kazakhstan advanced to the final, where he faced Nitesh Nitesh of India.

Amanaly fell to the Indian wrestler 13–9 in the final, finishing the tournament with a silver medal.

Meanwhile, in the bronze-medal match in the 72 kg category, Sultan Assetuly was defeated by Zhantoro Mirzaliev of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Olympic boxing could see the return of protective headgear and the introduction of artificial intelligence-assisted judging.