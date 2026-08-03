Kazakhstan's Alua Nurman climbs to 3rd in FIDE U20 rankings

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) published its updated top 100 junior women's rankings, with the 19-year-old Kazakh player moving up one place after gaining seven rating points.

Nurman's rating of 2,442 lifted her from fourth to third in the world rankings, leaving her just one point behind second-placed Anna Shukhman (FIDE/Russia) on 2,443. Ukraine's Anastasiia Hnatyshyn remains at the top of the rankings with 2,465 points.

Nurman is the 2025 Asian Blitz Champion. Earlier this year, she also won gold in blitz and silver in rapid on her board at the World Team Chess Championship in Hong Kong.

Several other Kazakh players were also included in the updated rankings. Amina Kairbekova is ranked 13th with 2,353 points, Elnaz Kaliakhmet is 22nd with 2,304, Zarina Nurgaliyeva is 23rd with 2,302, and Mariya Kholyavko is 60th with 2,217 points.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubaeva was shortlisted for the first FIDE Excellence Awards, established by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).