Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva nominated for FIDE Excellence Awards

The 22-year-old has been nominated in the ‘Best Chess Player (Female)’ category.

Alongside Assaubaeva, the other nominees for the award are reigning world champion Ju Wenjun, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Koneru Humpy, Tan Zhongyi, Lei Tingjie, Anna Muzychuk, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Zhu Jiner.

According to FIDE, the winners will be selected by a special expert panel. The ceremony for the inaugural FIDE Excellence Awards will take place in September 2026 in Samarkand.

The full list of nominees is available on the official FIDE website.