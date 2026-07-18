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    Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva nominated for FIDE Excellence Awards

    09:15, 18 July 2026

    Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubaeva has been shortlisted for the first FIDE Excellence Awards, established by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Assaubayeva nominated for FIDE Excellence Awards
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    The 22-year-old has been nominated in the ‘Best Chess Player (Female)’ category.

    Alongside Assaubaeva, the other nominees for the award are reigning world champion Ju Wenjun, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Koneru Humpy, Tan Zhongyi, Lei Tingjie, Anna Muzychuk, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Zhu Jiner.

    According to FIDE, the winners will be selected by a special expert panel. The ceremony for the inaugural FIDE Excellence Awards will take place in September 2026 in Samarkand.

    The full list of nominees is available on the official FIDE website.

     

    Chess Kazakhstan Society Youth of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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