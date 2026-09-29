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    Kazakhstan bags Asian Games bronze in men’s team trap

    11:05, 29 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s men’s shooting team won bronze in the team trap event at the 2026 Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan bags Asian Games bronze in men’s team trap
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakh team scored 348 points to finish third. Kuwait claimed gold with 355 points, while Qatar took silver with 349.

    Kazakhstan was represented by Daniil Pochivalov, Alisher Aisalbayev, and Mark Pochivalov.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan won the artistic swimming bronze at the 2026 Asian Games. 

    Shooting sports Asian Games Asia Japan Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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